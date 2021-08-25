Ayelet Brown

Gallery #3

Gallery #3 photoshop graphic design brand designer branding identity brand identity mockups cover magazine packaging mockup ui vector logo branding artwork digital illustration digital art art illustration design
Say hello to Gallery!! ✨
Gallery is a (hypothetical) sustainable home decor and furniture brand that specialises in bright, unique and fun furniture!

Working on Gallery was incredibly fun, I adore the bright but still higher end and sophisticated vibes🌈

Hope you guys like it! Open to all feedback! 💕

