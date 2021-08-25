Paisal Ramdani

Logo Spartan spartan pentools vector icon adobe photoshop photoshop design logo
Hello all
this is my logo which I named the spartan logo.
This logo looks very elegant and dashing, with the Spartan theme this logo looks tough as well.
Include your criticisms and suggestions for my logo.
Thank you :)

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
