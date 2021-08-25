SamS379

Llama Logo Animation

SamS379
SamS379
  • Save
Llama Logo Animation branding logo motion graphics graphic design animation
Download color palette

A fun take on the new logo we designed for RTMSoft!

Design: Charlene Visser
Animation: Samantha Spencer
Company: Cubezoo

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
SamS379
SamS379

More by SamS379

View profile
    • Like