Good for Sale
Lucian Radu

Geometric Raven Logo

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Hire Me
  • Save
Geometric Raven Logo gray red wings animal bird emblem icon modern geometric crow raven illustration symbol branding design vector mark identity logo

Geometric Raven Logo

Price
$400
Buy now
Available on .logoground.com
Good for sale
Geometric Raven Logo
Download color palette

Geometric Raven Logo

Price
$400
Buy now
Available on .logoground.com
Good for sale
Geometric Raven Logo

You can buy this design by accessing the "Buy Now" button on the right of this page. You'll own the copyright and the customization is included.

If you're interested in working together, get in touch :

contact@unomdesign.com

Hit "L" if you like my work!

You can also check my Instagram account.

Lucian Radu
Lucian Radu
Logo & Brand Identity Design
Hire Me

More by Lucian Radu

View profile
    • Like