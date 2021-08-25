Ella Timoncheva

Freelancer Work ~ Mobile Application

Freelancer Work ~ Mobile Application
Hello Everyone 👋
Mobile application for job search and freelancers. I showed the registration, login pages and the main page with a selection of available jobs.
Design - Sketch App
Icons - Eva Design System
Background - Vecteezy.com
