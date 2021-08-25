Saquib Sheikh

Rediscover your Hobby. Vector Illustration - Mental Health

Rediscover your Hobby. Vector Illustration - Mental Health mohamed saquib graphic design illustration social design vector creative creatvity dubai graphic designer saquib sheikh peace social media character vector illustration guitar lady woman mental health
Vector Illustration of a Girl playing Guitar for mental health campaign designed
for social media during the mental health awareness week.
The illustration is designed by Dubai based designer Saquib Sheikh.

