Discovery Channel 3D Logo Animation

Challenge:​

Model and animate a 3D logo animation sequence for Discovery Channel

Responsibilities:​

Animation, 3D modeling, UV Mapping, Texturing, Lighting, Rendering and editing

Tools Used:​

3Ds Max, Arnold Renderer, Photoshop and After Effects

