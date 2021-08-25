Ben Tuckwell

Eyewear branding concept

Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
Hire Me
  • Save
Eyewear branding concept retail sunglasses glasses fashion typography design vector logo branding illustration
Download color palette

Brand identity concept for a start up fashion brand focussing on eyewear. Exploring various styles and tones to help the organisation better understand their own developing personality and brand identity direction. Full project at https://www.behance.net/gallery/122877731/Retail-branding-concepts ------ Hire me Email: tuckwellb@gmail.com

Ben Tuckwell
Ben Tuckwell
Branding, UX/UI, illustration. Hire me!
Hire Me

More by Ben Tuckwell

View profile
    • Like