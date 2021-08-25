Akash Bhadange

Peerlist Landing Page: Hero Section

Peerlist Landing Page: Hero Section work profile professional network peerlist hero section website landing page
Simplicity and "function over form" are at the core of designing Peerlist. We tried multiple iterations, but went ahead with the most simple hero section design.

On Peerlist profile, you can showcase your Dribbble shots, Medium articles, Github contribution & repositories and custom projects all at one single profile. Create your profile today!

Visit https://peerlist.io

Building Peerlist,io • Product Designer @ athenahealth
