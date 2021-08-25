Razvan Barbulescu

Soap flower shop - logo

Soap flower shop - logo brandesign pink girl market feminine decor decoration soapflower flowershop soap flower brandidentity branding logo
Logo created for a soap flower shop. The logo represent the first letter of the owner’s name and a flower that she uses as decoration in bouquets.
Looking forward for your feedback guys!

