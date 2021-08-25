Usman Sayed

Modern overlapped logo for a e-commerce website

Modern overlapped logo for a e-commerce website graphic design logo design business logo impressive clean design adobe photoshop adobe illustrator minimalist logodesign
Hi there,
I am Usman, here with a new Logo design entirely crafted from scratch with a modern hint.
It's a Logo for an E-commerce website, a startup started locally for particular cities.
It's a concept with the ' C ' letter taken from the company name and dropped into the shopping cart.
What are your opinions?
Let's meet you'll in the next one.
Usman

