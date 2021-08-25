Stephanie Sin

DailyUI - App Icon (Nookgle)

Stephanie Sin
Stephanie Sin
  • Save
DailyUI - App Icon (Nookgle) animal crossing new horizon animal crossing dailyui 005 dailyui005 daily ui 05 dailyui05 dailyuichallenge applogo app logo logo daily ui dailyui ux design uidesign ui design ui
Download color palette

Daily UI #005 - App Icon

Hi, everyone!

Here is my day 5 on the DailyUI challenge. This is an app logo designed for my upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons app design - Nookgle! A sneak peek to a part of the design work. 👀

Thank you for taking the time to look at my work. :)

Hope you all like it. Have a wonderful day/night!

Stephanie Sin
Stephanie Sin

More by Stephanie Sin

View profile
    • Like