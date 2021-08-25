App Concept For An Accommodation Complex

Trending designs to inspire you
This calm and well-measured app design was born thanks to the ideas of our client. It is an app for the elite and prestigious condominium complex that will finally determine living a moment in the center of the megapolis. Therefore we used the most minimalistic design and photos of real futuristic building facades to immerse the user with lightning speed into the atmosphere of the apartment complex.
