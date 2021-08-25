Kostya Stepanov
Shakuro

App Concept For An Accommodation Complex

Kostya Stepanov
Shakuro
Kostya Stepanov for Shakuro
Hire Us
  • Save
App Concept For An Accommodation Complex rental rental app house hotel booking booking booking app hotel app hotel reservations room condominium accommodation app design app ux user interface ui interface design apartment
Download color palette

This calm and well-measured app design was born thanks to the ideas of our client. It is an app for the elite and prestigious condominium complex that will finally determine living a moment in the center of the megapolis. Therefore we used the most minimalistic design and photos of real futuristic building facades to immerse the user with lightning speed into the atmosphere of the apartment complex.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Follow us on Behance

Shakuro
Shakuro
Helping brands defy.
Hire Us

More by Shakuro

View profile
    • Like