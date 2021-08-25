Modern minimal logo for a Chat app.

Usman Sayed

Hi there,
I am Usman here with a new Logo design entirely crafted from scratch, with a modern hint.
It's a Logo for an fictional Chat app that helps people talk with their friends, business partners, clients etc. all around the globe. In short it's all in one.
It's a concept with the ' Waves ' incorporated with a ' Chat Icon '.
What are your opinions?
Drop them down.

Let's meet you'll in the next one.
Usman

#creativitywithusman

