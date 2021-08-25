Jonnie Rozin

DailyUI 012 - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Jonnie Rozin
Jonnie Rozin
Hire Me
  • Save
DailyUI 012 - E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) web branding design ux ui minimal
Download color palette

For DailyUI 012, I'm posting the redesign I created for Seek Discomfort. I redesigned the Single Item Product Page, also called a PDP Page. Using color swatches, expandable info sections, and large imagery, we were able to create a pretty special page that is used by thousands of customers every month.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Jonnie Rozin
Jonnie Rozin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonnie Rozin

View profile
    • Like