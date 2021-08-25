Tasmiah Alam

Office Wall Design for Light Castle Partners

Office Wall Design for Light Castle Partners mural wallart illustration datascience data minimalicons icon বাংলাদেশ bangladesh
In the new, expanded office of LightCastle Partners, the team wanted a wall dedicated to their amazing data driven business consultancy works and showcase their intricate work fields with a fun doodles.

Behance Project Link: https://www.behance.net/gallery/96566995/Office-Wall-Design-for-Light-Castle-Partners

