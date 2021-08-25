Atomic Design, a methodology introduced by Brad Frost in 2013, is based on the idea that every design system can be defined as a series of building blocks that coexist.

Atoms: Represent the basic building blocks of a design system. An example is a button or a text style.

Molecules: A group of atoms working together as a unit. Molecules are tangible UI elements. For example, a button and text field can be grouped to create a search form.

Organisms: Atoms and molecules working together in a complex structure. A search field grouped with a navigation bar forms a header organism on a website.

Templates: Page-level objects placing components into a layout that defines the content structure. For example, taking a header organism and placing it on a homepage template.

Pages: Instances of templates that represent the final product.

