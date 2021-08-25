Purrweb UI/UX Studio

Electronics Store App

Purrweb UI/UX Studio
Purrweb UI/UX Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Electronics Store App purple mobile app design uiux marketplace electronics store react native ecommerce startup mobile mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Electronics Store App purple mobile app design uiux marketplace electronics store react native ecommerce startup mobile mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Electronics Store App purple mobile app design uiux marketplace electronics store react native ecommerce startup mobile mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Shot.png
  2. Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Do you still buy electronics offline? Many people perceive it as a leisure activity rather than a practical need because it became way easier to purchase everything online. We decided to design a platform where users could buy electronics online 📱

1️⃣st screen — homepage. It displays the info about sales, new products, and bestsellers. Also, the user sees the categories for an easy and smooth search.

2️⃣nd screen — flypage. Users may check the product characteristics, choose the color, see the price and reviews. All that's needed to make a balanced decision. Users may also add a product to the cart.

🟣 We used minimalist color palette with accent violet because the combination of cold shades with white is usually associated with technologies and innovations.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Aygerim Tuyakanova

Purrweb UI/UX Studio
Purrweb UI/UX Studio
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI/UX Studio

View profile
    • Like