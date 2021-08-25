Electronics Store App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Do you still buy electronics offline? Many people perceive it as a leisure activity rather than a practical need because it became way easier to purchase everything online. We decided to design a platform where users could buy electronics online 📱

1️⃣st screen — homepage. It displays the info about sales, new products, and bestsellers. Also, the user sees the categories for an easy and smooth search.

2️⃣nd screen — flypage. Users may check the product characteristics, choose the color, see the price and reviews. All that's needed to make a balanced decision. Users may also add a product to the cart.

🟣 We used minimalist color palette with accent violet because the combination of cold shades with white is usually associated with technologies and innovations.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Aygerim Tuyakanova