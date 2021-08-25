Streaming Website Landing Page

Surya

Hey guys,

Check out my new design on the landing page of a steaming service.

i'm currently working on the Explore Section (in the Navigation section at the top) which would have an interactive section to showcase all the popular TV Shows and Movies.

Hope you like this shot, let me know in the comments section below!

