Havet Store - Category

👋 Hey guys,

I want to share one of my latest projects. It's a drop-down list of product categories for a watch store. They have their own exclusive watch model.

Full project presentation is here — https://www.behance.net/gallery/125465005/Havet-Store-Watches-Accessories

Photo by — Roc Canals

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Press "L" if you love it.

We are available for a new project 👉 hello@brandux.agency

Check out our :

Website | Behance | Facebook | Instagram