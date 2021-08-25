Good for Sale
Mr.alidoost
Piqo Design

Shiba | Onboarding UI Kit

Mr.alidoost
Piqo Design
Mr.alidoost for Piqo Design
Shiba UI Kit | 500+ Onboarding screens

Download color palette

Shiba UI Kit | 500+ Onboarding screens

Shiba UI Kit | 500+ Onboarding screens

Shiba is the most powerful Onboarding kit for free!😎🎉

Rich style diversity! 500+ ready to use screens 🤩

In Shiba Kit, you can fully customize aesthetics, e.g., text styles, color styles, etc. Having been designed on Figma, you can access Shiba through the Figma Community or on our Gumroad.

🤔 How can I download it?
It will be available on gumroad and Figma community for free on 27 Aug.🔥

Info@piqo.design

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
