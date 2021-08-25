Shiba | Onboarding UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Shiba is the most powerful Onboarding kit for free!😎🎉
Rich style diversity! 500+ ready to use screens 🤩
In Shiba Kit, you can fully customize aesthetics, e.g., text styles, color styles, etc. Having been designed on Figma, you can access Shiba through the Figma Community or on our Gumroad.
🤔 How can I download it?
It will be available on gumroad and Figma community for free on 27 Aug.🔥
👋Available for new projects. Let's chat!
Info@piqo.design
Our Figma community:
https://Piqo.design/figma
`Follow Piqo Design:`
`Gumroad | IG | BE | TW`