Boba Boi

Boba Boi drink packaging boba tea pink purple bubble tea mascot design characterdesign digital design gradient digitalart character illustration
  1. BobaBoi1.png
  2. bobaboi.png

Hello! Here's a little bubble tea mascot I created, his name is Boba Boi. :)
I whipped up two different versions for presentation. Which one do you like better?

