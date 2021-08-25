Philipe Santana

Academia de Relacionamento

I made this logo for the relationship academy, a company that works with couples counseling

The logo is formed by the joining of a heart, with an infinity symbol, a brain and a straight bench press

Posted on Aug 25, 2021
