Siddhant giri

Day #042 : Todo App UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #042 : Todo App UI dailyui figma motion graphics designer uidesign branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design design ux ui 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #042 : Todo App UI
Back with another design where made a todo app user interface using dark theme. I hope you will like it and will provide feedbacks on this one.

#designchallenge #uidesign #uxdesign #uiuxdesign #dailyui #upload #uiux #ui #ux #100daysofui #graphics #graphicsdesign #technology #userinterfacedesign #userexperiencedesign #freelancedesigner #freelance #freelancer #100daysofuidesign #design

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like