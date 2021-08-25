Angel Alejandro

X - PERIMENTAL V. 1.0

X - PERIMENTAL V. 1.0 peru photomanipulation photomontaje photoshop photography retouch composition illustration fantastic woman mysterious darkness forest moon mythical portrait animal abstratc art poster
X - PERIMENTAL V. 1.0 An exercise of looking for new alternatives submerging in unusual fields through different tools and applications to find interesting details that serve as a starting point for new approaches in the solution of various projects.

Discover the complete project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/78604015/X-PERIMENTAL-V-10

