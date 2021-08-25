Srivathson Thyagarajan

Microsoft Paint Icons

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
Hire Me
  • Save
Microsoft Paint Icons watercolours dailydesign app icons paint glassmorphism fluent windows microsoft logo illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Microsoft Paint Icons watercolours dailydesign app icons paint glassmorphism fluent windows microsoft logo illustration vector design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette
  1. Microsoft Paint Icons - White B.png
  2. Microsoft Paint Icons - Black B.png

Day #25 of 30

This is the 23-rd such shot of Microsoft Icon Designs using glassmorphism concept. This shot is part of a series of its own giving a new life to Microsoft icons.
Presented here, is the Microsoft Paint Icons.

Like it? Press L and leave a comment. Feedback is most welcome as that keeps me motivated

Srivathson Thyagarajan
Srivathson Thyagarajan
In the business of designing positive UX and I like grids!
Hire Me

More by Srivathson Thyagarajan

View profile
    • Like