Ihdizein

Gundam Repair

Ihdizein
Ihdizein
  • Save
Gundam Repair robot maintenance error empty state 404 gundam repair
Download color palette

Hi 👋
Finally, I make gundam illustration
Feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Ihdizein
Ihdizein

More by Ihdizein

View profile
    • Like