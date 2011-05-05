Jon Pope

Jon Pope
Jon Pope
58ten Logo
This is a logo for a new non profit organization(58Ten) that is going to sponsor orphans in Africa and eventually other countries. Their goal is to be the connection from people here to the orphans. They also want to help "connect" the orphans and others to Christ.

The 8 connects the mark as well as connects to the cross.

Posted on May 5, 2011
