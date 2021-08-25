Ardiann Fauzi

InboxSDK Brand Application Design Concept

InboxSDK Brand Application Design Concept
---
This brand concept is unused
---
Please also check the previous shot as this is a rebound shot. Any feedback is warmed welcome.
---
InboxSDK is an easy way to build apps inside Gmail and Inbox. The InboxSDK is a high level Javascript library used to easily build browser extensions that interact with both Gmail and Inbox by Google.
---
---
Rebound of
InboxSDK Social Media Design Concept
