InboxSDK Brand Application Design Concept
---
This brand concept is unused
---
Please also check the previous shot as this is a rebound shot. Any feedback is warmed welcome.
---
InboxSDK is an easy way to build apps inside Gmail and Inbox. The InboxSDK is a high level Javascript library used to easily build browser extensions that interact with both Gmail and Inbox by Google.
---
Always available for freelance work.
Please contact me at ardiannf.nideli@gmail.com or use the "Hire Me" button on my profile to work with me.
---
Follow my Instagram @ardiannfauzi