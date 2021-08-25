Venkat

Investor Pitch New Mobility

Venkat
Venkat
  • Save
Investor Pitch New Mobility ppt powerpoint ppt design pitch deck
Download color palette

Organization name
Wunder Mobility

Description of the organization and its target audience
Software and hardware solutions for shared mobility operators (bike-/scooter-/car-sharing).

Industry
Technology

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2021
Venkat
Venkat

More by Venkat

View profile
    • Like