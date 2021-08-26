Leslie Olson

Green Witch Magic Book Cover

Leslie Olson
Leslie Olson
Hire Me
  • Save
Green Witch Magic Book Cover read print book cover green magick magic witch garden nature abstract illustration design
Green Witch Magic Book Cover read print book cover green magick magic witch garden nature abstract illustration design
Green Witch Magic Book Cover read print book cover green magick magic witch garden nature abstract illustration design
Download color palette
  1. green-witch-magick-cover.jpg
  2. green-witch-magick-cover2.jpg
  3. witch-icon-garden2.jpg

Another witchy book cover design for Quarto Publishing! The first image is the final cover selection. The second image is just a concept that wasn't chosen but one that I still really liked! Which is your favorite??

Leslie Olson
Leslie Olson
Design, art direction, photography
Hire Me

More by Leslie Olson

View profile
    • Like