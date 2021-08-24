Hannah Galactic

Vegas Convention Center Sales Campaign

Vegas Convention Center Sales Campaign flyer proposal book animation presentation interactive theme branding sales campaign
A $30 million sale calls for quite a bit! I created the theme: Vegas Revolution/Evolution to embrace the idea that to stay current in Vegas, a food program must constantly evolve. And to show my client's ability to stay on the cutting edge, I created a next-level interactive presentation, as well as multiple proposal books, retail logos, and a variety of other pieces.

