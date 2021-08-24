Dog Couch Protector

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Plushed Pets™ Inspiration
At the start, the real reason for Plushed Pets Existence was to create comfy and healthy furniture for pets Then we found that a lot of dog owners were loving our job and we decided to spread comfiness all over the world. Every product is tested and enjoyed first. Our team creates the design, then we send our new products to our ambassadors to let them test with their different pets. That is what Plushed Pets™ is all about, Health and Happiness thanks to Comfy product.
Mission
We have the main goal of making sure every pet in the world has a calming piece of furniture they can call their own.
Donation & Well-being
We donate a % of each sale to shelter homes to support them in feeding and providing better equipment for elderly and disabled pets who don’t have any family/owners. The piece of furniture you buy to give your pet comfort is also helping some other pets some where get comfort as well.
Help us achieve our aim by ordering and sharing your feedback on our products on social media and submitting good reviews on the product page.
Visit 👉www.plushedpets.store👈
Thanks so much,
Plushy Team