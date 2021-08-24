Jaskaran Sondhi

Synneko - Smart Speaker 3D Visualization

Synneko - Smart Speaker 3D Visualization
I modelled, textured and rendered the 3d model of the Synneko smart speaker for a UX case study.

Modeling in Autodesk Maya | Lighting and Rendering in Luxion Keyshot

