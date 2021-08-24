Stranger Wolf

Chanbara チャンバラ - Magazine design - Central page

Chanbara チャンバラ - Magazine design - Central page samurai mockup magazine japanese design japan illustration
Chanbara is a fictional magazine focused on Japanese cinema. I wanted to create a cover based on the Japanese knights illustrations I previously did. I also created the logo and graphic design of the cover and sample pages.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
