MediSeen - Medication Tracker UI

Challenge:

Create an application that will keep track of medications and dosages to help reduce medication errors

Responsibilities:

UX Research, UX Design and UI Design

Tools Used:

Adobe XD, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop and Miro

