Magazine Spread Layout

Magazine Spread Layout 2d design branding mockup visualization graphic design indesign magazine layout typography layout design
Challenge:

Create a three page magazine spread layout for a music producer

Responsibilities:

Color, Typography and Layout design

Tools Used:

Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign

