Jaskaran Sondhi

3D Breakfast Scene

Jaskaran Sondhi
Jaskaran Sondhi
  • Save
3D Breakfast Scene arnold renderer 3ds max autodesk maya architecture visualization 3d modeling 3d render interior render 3d
Download color palette

Challenge:​

To create a realistic 3D render of an interior using poly-modeling and lighting techniques to achieve believability.

Responsibilities:

3D modeling, UV Mapping, Texturing, Lighting and Rendering

Tools Used:​

Autodesk 3Ds Max, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Arnold Renderer

Jaskaran Sondhi
Jaskaran Sondhi

More by Jaskaran Sondhi

View profile
    • Like