Rōnin 浪人 | Restaurant branding - Business card

In a back alley of a busy district sits an hidden Izakaya called Rōnin.Rōnin.has that relaxed and friendly atmosphere typical of traditional Izakaya,

serving donburi, ramen and other Japanese dishes

▧▧▧ Follow me on : https://www.instagram.com/stranger_wolf_illustration/ ▧▧▧

▧▧▧ Visit : htps://strangerwolf.com/ ▧▧▧