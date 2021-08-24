Mova Graphic

Impulsip Radio Logo

Mova Graphic
Mova Graphic
  • Save
Impulsip Radio Logo mova graphic logo design vector illustration design branding madebymova logo graphic design
Download color palette

"sip" is a thumbs up showing approval in Indonesia. impulsive itself is a combination of the words impulse and sip.

Mova Graphic
Mova Graphic

More by Mova Graphic

View profile
    • Like