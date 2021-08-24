Martinus Kevin

Landing Page Vaccine

Martinus Kevin
Martinus Kevin
  • Save
Landing Page Vaccine web design ui vaccine vaccine landing page vaccine ui landing page ui vector logo illustration icon graphic design design branding app animation
Download color palette

Hi everyone!👋

This is my exploration about Landing Page Vaccine.
Hope you guys like it!

Have any feedback?
Feel free to share and comment.
Don't forget to like it❤️

Looking for UI/UX Designer?
Email 📩 : martinus.kev@gmail.com

Follow me here :
Dribbble

Martinus Kevin
Martinus Kevin

More by Martinus Kevin

View profile
    • Like