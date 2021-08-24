Stranger Wolf

Romeo - Logo

Stranger Wolf
Stranger Wolf
Hire Me
  • Save
Romeo - Logo brush romeo tropical floral branding logo illustration
Download color palette

Romeo is a fictional beer design project. I created the illustration, the Romeo logo and the packaging design.

The idea was to create a colorful pop poetic Romeo. I drew the character with black ink on paper and created the rest of the design digitally.

▧▧▧ Follow me on : https://www.instagram.com/stranger_wolf_illustration/ ▧▧▧
▧▧▧ Visit : htps://strangerwolf.com/ ▧▧▧

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Stranger Wolf
Stranger Wolf
Freelance creative 🎏
Hire Me

More by Stranger Wolf

View profile
    • Like