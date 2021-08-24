santuy_dsgn

FR monogram logo

santuy_dsgn
santuy_dsgn
  • Save
FR monogram logo fr concept logo icon typography mark monogram design branding illustration logotype identity symbol logo lettering
Download color palette

What do you think about this design?
Leave your feedback in the comments 👇

Contact me if you want to hire me :
EMAIL | | WhatsApp

another portfolio check here :
Instagram | behance | facebook

santuy_dsgn
santuy_dsgn

More by santuy_dsgn

View profile
    • Like