Azie Melasari
Odama

Teapoty - Landing Page Animation ✨

Azie Melasari
Odama
Azie Melasari for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
Teapoty - Landing Page Animation ✨ animation card website web design website design furniture shop store furniture shop furniture app ecommerce property grey teapot classic aesthetic landing page categories ux ui
Teapoty - Landing Page Animation ✨ animation card website web design website design furniture shop store furniture shop furniture app ecommerce property grey teapot classic aesthetic landing page categories ux ui
Download color palette
  1. azi teapot 2.mp4
  2. Website.png
  3. Azie.jpg

Hi Tea Lovers! 👋

This is my exploration about Teapoty Website Apps Exploration 🫖✨. Teapoty is a shop that sells various types of unique and minimalist teapots. Hope you like it guys. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio

De4b2ce4af87251b2638be4d65d3ff45
Rebound of
Teapoty - Mobile Apps Exploration ✨
By Azie Melasari
Odama
Odama
We Design, We Develop, We Dope!
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like