Faikar | Logo Designer

MintLink

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Hire Me
  • Save
MintLink future graphic design logomark brand identity business tech company branding letter l letter m geometric geometry fintech cryptocurrency gradient modern design logo app decentralized finance blockchain
MintLink future graphic design logomark brand identity business tech company branding letter l letter m geometric geometry fintech cryptocurrency gradient modern design logo app decentralized finance blockchain
MintLink future graphic design logomark brand identity business tech company branding letter l letter m geometric geometry fintech cryptocurrency gradient modern design logo app decentralized finance blockchain
Download color palette
  1. MintLink-1.jpg
  2. MintLink-2.jpg
  3. MintLink-3.jpg

Hi everyone! This is a logo design for a decentralized finance app with concepts 2 blocks connected represent block record of blockchain forming letter M & letter L as initial of MintLink and chart movement in negative space. It's just my self-exercise logo design project. What do you think?
-
Don't forget to like and share your thoughts about this design guys!
-
I'm currently available for work opportunities
📬 faikarproject@gmail.com
Let's connect
✌️ Instagram

Faikar | Logo Designer
Faikar | Logo Designer
Visualize the brand with a simple and meaningful approach
Hire Me

More by Faikar | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like