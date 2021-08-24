Nuha Maulana Ahsan 🦅
Vektora

Gowo - On-Demand Moving & Delivery Platform

Nuha Maulana Ahsan 🦅
Vektora
Nuha Maulana Ahsan 🦅 for Vektora
Hire Us
  • Save
Gowo - On-Demand Moving & Delivery Platform delivery app maps moving delivery uiux designer mobile app design mobile mobile app uiux ui clean userinterface uiuxdesign uidesigner uidesign
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers 🏀

This is my exploration for an On-Demand Moving & Delivery App 🔥
What do you think?

Let me know in the comment section below and don't forget to leave a like to show some support! Thanks!⁣ ✨

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

Vektora
Vektora
Hire Us

More by Vektora

View profile
    • Like