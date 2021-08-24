Lori Srivastava

Music App UI

Lori Srivastava
Lori Srivastava
  • Save
Music App UI figma mobile application music app ui design ui
Download color palette

This is the music app UI which have made using Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2021
Lori Srivastava
Lori Srivastava
Like