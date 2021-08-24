Hannah Galactic

Valet Service Campaign

Relax. Restore. Rejuvenate. I so enjoyed designing the branding and campaign pieces for valet service across multiple hospital systems. I strategically chose to frame the service within the perspective of overall wellness, which immediately elevated it to a higher level.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
