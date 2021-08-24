Dremaceo Giles

St. Sonya of Tuscany

St. Sonya of Tuscany poster portrait illustration design
  1. Saint_Sonya full.jpg
  2. Screen Shot 2021-01-09 at 11.09.11 PM.png
  3. robe details 05.jpg
  4. robe details.jpg
  5. saint_sofia illustration.jpg

An ode to the Russian Byzantine style of art as well as famed Russian artist Mikhail Nesterov.

Posted on Aug 24, 2021
