Jess Caddick
RALLY

Cricut Marketing Site

Jess Caddick
RALLY
Jess Caddick for RALLY
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Earlier this year, Rally had the pleasure of working with the Cricut team in redesigning their marketing site. This collaborative engagement explored organic human storytelling showcasing cutting edge crafting products - all whilst giving a spotlight to their community and the projects they create. The foundation of cricut.com is an ecosystem of reusable components that support Circuit’s growth - folded in with unique, immersive moments that were handcrafted and inspired by Cricut projects!

RALLY
RALLY
A Digital Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by RALLY

View profile
    • Like